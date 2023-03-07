Prince Harry saw 'unusual' security at his wedding with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry saw high-profile security protocol outside their wedding venue.
The couple who tied the knot in 2018, had faced various death threats in events leading up to their big day.
Explaining their feelings from the occasion, Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "Magical as the formal ceremony was, we’d both come to feel slightly frightened of…crowds. Underscoring this feeling: The first thing we saw upon walking back up the aisle and out of the church, other than a stream of smiling faces, were snipers."
He continued: "On the rooftops, amid the bunting, behind the waterfalls of streamers. Police told me it was unusual, but necessary. Due to the unprecedented number of threats they were picking up."
