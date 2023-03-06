Palace won't 'bend over backwards' to have Harry, Meghan at Charles' coronation

File Footage

Royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to King Charles' coronation as an obligation and the couple won't be over accommodated by the Palace.

A spokesperson of the California-based royal couple revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.”

However, the statement added that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

But, royal expert Gertrude Daly told Daily Star that the palace "won't bend over backwards" to have the California-based couple at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

"There is an obligation by the palace to invite the couple, just as it would other members of the extended royal family who aren't working royals," Daly told the publication.

"But while they may be invited, I don’t expect that the palace will be over-accommodating,” she added.

"The Sussexes have a seat at the Coronation. It is their choice if they want to attend. But the royals are not going to bend over backwards to get the Sussexes there.

"They have accepted the Sussexes have departed and are doing their own thing. And the monarchy is continuing on without them,” Daly said.

As for her own opinion on whether or not Harry and Meghan will come to UK for coronation, the expert said, "I think it is likely the Sussexes won’t attend the Coronation.”

"Things in the UK and royal Family aren’t going to change before the coronation. There are clearly still issues."