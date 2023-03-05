Drew Barrymore says there will be no sequel to 'E.T. The Extra Terrestrial'

Drew Barrymore recently dismissed the possibility of a sequel to E.T. The Extra Terrestrial. The 48-year-old actress who played Gertie Taylor in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic, said the director vowed to her he would never make a follow-up to the chart buster as he didn’t want to be “greedy” or “water down” its influence.



She told E! News: “Steven Spielberg became like a father to me, and I remember sitting in his house one day and he said to me, ‘I will never make a sequel to this movie.'

“And I really understood were he was coming from – (it was) something so beautiful and contained, and (he said) ‘I don’t want to be greedy and water it down in any way.’”

Drew addressed the subject after it emerged there were plans for a continuation that was co-written by Jurassic Park director Steven.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a 1982 American science fiction film produced and directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Melissa Mathison. It tells the story of Elliott, a boy who befriends an extraterrestrial, dubbed E.T., who gets left behind on Earth. Along with his friends and family, Elliott must find a way to help E.T. return home. The film stars Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton besides Drew Barrymore.