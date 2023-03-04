Are Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza married?

Mohib Mirza (left) and Sanam Saeed. — Instagram/Galaxy Lollywood

After years of remaining tight-lipped, Bachaana actors Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza finally acknowledged being married to each other after actor Fahad Mustafa revealed their marriage during his show Friday night.

The celebrity pair made their marital relationship official last night after Fahad announced the development.



After welcoming the couple to his show, Fahad asked the Ishrat Made In China actors if they were okay with being congratulated by everyone to which the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor nodded in affirmative.

The Actor In Law star asked everyone to stand up and congratulate Sanam and Mohib on their wedding.

"On your feet everybody," Fahad exclaimed while the two actors also stood up to thank the audience in attendance.

He then went on to praise the way the wedding was conducted.

"And what I loved about this wedding was that it was not about everyone else, it was about you people and that's how it should be," the Na Maloom Afraad hero said wishing the couple with prayers for their eternal union.

"Ameen," said the couple.

Both Sanam and Mohib were reportedly in a relationship for a while with rumours of the marriage rife following their appearance in their two movies together; however, they never made anything public up until this moment in the show.

The two were often spotted together and gossip continued to make headlines, but both actors remained mum and never spilt any beans about their romantic equation.

Earlier this year, the Shehr-e-Zaat actor confirmed his second marriage during his appearance as a guest on Geo News' show 'Hasna Mana Hai' where he revealed that he is married.

He went on to say that his late father, in his last days, asked him to settle down in his lifetime. Therefore, he tied the knot.

Last night, however, the cat was finally out of the bag when Fahad made the announcement.

Both Sanam and Mohib had been married to different people in the past. While Mohib was married to Daam actor Aamina Sheikh, Sanam tied the knot with her childhood friend Farhan Hassan.

Mohib and Amina decided to split after 14 years of marriage over personal differences in 2018, three years after the birth of their daughter Meissa. Sanam, too, opted for divorce after a brief union following her ailing mother's health.