Miley Cyrus returns to Disney for her special ‘Endless Summer Vacations’ concert

Miley Cyrus, who shot to fame with her Disney show Hannah Montana, announced that she is reteaming up with the company for a new concert special on Friday, March 3th, 2023, via Page Six.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker will be performing her newly-released hit single, Flowers, including seven other songs from her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, for the latest instalment of her Backyard Sessions.

Additionally, the setlist will include one of Cyrus’ chart-topping classics as well as a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright, according to a press release obtained by the outlet.

Cyrus’ latest collaboration with Disney comes nearly two decades after she became a household name owing to her portrayal of Hannah Montana, a fictional pop star who led a double life as an average teenage girl named Miley Stewart.

The actress and singer launched Backyard Sessions back in 2012 when she posted videos of herself online as she sang acoustic versions of hit songs. A rendition of her godmother Dolly Parton’s Jolene became quite popular among fans.

The digital series continued in 2015 with covers of Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over and The Turtles’ Happy Together, while the 2020 edition featured Britney Spears’ Gimme More and Pearl Jam’s Just Breathe, among others.

The special, which is interspersed with new interview footage, premieres March 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Disney+, the same day the 12-track LP drops.