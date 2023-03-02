Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy romantic date night in LA after snub from King Charles

Meghan Markle and and her hubby Prince Harry have apparently shrugged off King Charles's fresh snub as they enjoyed a night out following their eviction from Frogmore Cottage on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen arriving at a swanky $4,200-a-year private members club in Los Angeles amid reports of their eviction from royal house in the UK.

Meghan looked smashing as she teamed a pair of black leather trousers by a batch coat for the outing. She wore heels and carried a matching clutch to complete the look. While, Harry rocked blue jeans and a casual blazer to accompany his wife for on a dinner in a lavish club.



The Sussex were all smiles as they enjoyed dinner together and spent some time out their home to enjoy moments of their married life alone for the piece of their mind amid ongoing royal drama and criticism.



As usual, the Sussexes faced criticism from Americans who branded the couple's move a public stunt, flaying Harry and Meghan for taking a two-hour trip from their home of Montecito to the lavish San Vicente Bungalows in downtown LA on a weeknight.

Meghan and Harry have tried to send a message to the palace with their latest move that they have no regrets on their doings. And, King Charles' actions can not stop the couple of enjoying the life of their choice.