Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth hop on to latest 'Tum Tum' trend

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted on a lunch date together in Mumbai a few days back

Rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dance to the latest viral Tum Tum trend leaving fans in awe.

Even though the couple has decided to stay tight-lipped about their relationship, but this post adds fuel to their dating rumors. Furthermore, the duo is often spotted spending quality time together.

Aditi just shared a video where she can be seen dancing on the viral Tum Tum song wearing a floral dress along with the Rang De Basanti actor. The couple looked extremely adorable while dancing on the song that was very well synchronized.

She captioned the video: “Dance monkeys – The Reel Deal.”



The fans are going crazy over this cute video. According to them, this is best things they have seen on internet today. One of the fans wrote: “The best thing to see on Insta today.” Meanwhile, some are waiting for the wedding announcement. “Waiting for the big news…Announce soon please, wrote another fan.”



Others commented: “Wow cutest pair. I love both of you. 2 favs in one frame”, “This man can dance with just his eyes and that smile tho.”

Previously, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the engagement ceremony of actor Sharwananad in Hyderabad. Later on, the lovebirds were spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai, reports IndiaToday.