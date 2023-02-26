Prince Harry’s intimate revelations to have ‘massive effect’ on Meghan Markle than him

Prince Harry confessions about intimate details in his memoir Spare may have some repercussions for wife, Meghan Markle.

TV presenter Nick Ede claims to have been friends with the now-Duchess before she met Prince Harry.

The former friend told Express.co.uk that the intimate revelations in Spare “will have a massive effect on Meghan more than it will on Harry” because of all the jokes made in Hollywood.

He claimed that the digs made by Hollywood heavyweights such as James Cordon and Trevor Noah after the publication of the book “undermines” the couple and would “have a massive effect on Meghan.”

“I don’t think they would have thought that people like Trevor Noah, for instance, at the Grammys would be humiliating them and using that story, which is from the book, as a punch line for a joke.”

In the memoir, the duke divulges personal revelations, which include how he lost his virginity, it also described his manhood getting frostbitten during Kate and William’s wedding and attempting to treat it with a cream used by his mother on her face.

The memoir was written by ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer as Harry narrated the incidents from his life.

Nick told the outlet that intimate revelations were “a massive miscalculation” and will negatively affect the former Suits actress. And he also cited the reason being that they “don’t have the right people around them. They haven’t got Sunshine Sachs anymore; they haven’t got maybe some really strong advisors around them.”

The Sussexes were recently poked fun at during an episode of South Park, an animated sitcom known for taking aim at public figures.