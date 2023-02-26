Rajkumar Hirani makes interesting revelations about Shah Rukh Khan

Rajkumar Hirani says 'he had no idea he prepares so much'

Rajkumar Hirani, who is all set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki, shares his working experience with the actor.

While talking about Khan in an interview with IndiaToday, the PK director said that it is hard to describe in words as it was such a joy working with him. He said that he had no idea that Khan was such a hardworking actor.

"Working with him has been such a joy that it’s hard to describe. He brings positive energy to the set and always makes everybody happy around him. I had no idea he prepares so much; I thought of him as an impromptu actor. When an actor is already prepared, it makes your job easier.”

He further revealed: "He shoots videos of a scene at his home and sends them to me. There will be 15 ways of how he is going to perform this. Before I go on the set, I know what he is going to do. Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours. He’s a complete charmer and has great control over the language. He surprised me completely by coming at 7 am to shoot.”

Rajkumar Hirani’s films have always been closer to the audiences’ heart as he usually makes film that have a strong message. Some of his impactful films are: 3 idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, PK and many more, reports PinkVilla.