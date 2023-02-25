King Charles true feelings as monarch revealed

Britain’s King Charles, who will be officially crowned in May, is said to be enjoying his long awaited time on the throne, his longtime friend has disclosed.



According to Page Six, Lady Anne Glenconner appeared at the 92nd Street Y this week, and an audience member quoted Glenconner revealing that Charles is “very happy being king.”

She further said, “I think he’ll be a marvelous king… he’s very sympathetic to people.”

Lady Anne Glenconner had an honour to attend Queen Elizabeth’s coronation back in 1953. She is also hoping to be invited to King Charles coronation in May.

She has been a longtime confident of the late Princess Margaret.

Lady Anne Glenconner said she caught up with King Charles on New Year’s Day.

She is currently promoting her new book Whatever Next: Lessons from an Unexpected Life.

King Charles coronation will take place on May 6.