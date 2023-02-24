Netflix 'Bridgerton' cast spotted filming outside the family's wysteria-clad mansion for season 3

Netflix series Bridgerton has begun filming in full swing for season three as the cast was seen riding in horse drawn carriage outside the family's Wysteria-clad mansion
On Thursday, February 23, the cast for season three Bridgerton was spotted donning a regency attire as they arrived on set at Ranger's House in Greenwich, London.
As per Daily Mail, a man was spotted in a red jacket and a navy blue hat with a gold trim as he sat in the drivers seat of the cart, with two black horses in front.
The extras were seen wearing coats over their period costumes, to ward off the cold as they moved between sets.
The filming of the third season began in January 2023 because the storyline had to be rewritten after bosses thought that the story has gone "too dark" for the viewers to enjoy.
