Shakira takes brutal aim at ex Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia with new diss track

File footage

Shakira brutally trolls her ex-partner Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia in her newly released diss track, Te Quedó Grande or TQG.

The Waka Waka star, 46, has collaborated with Karol G for the new song as the Colombian duo have taken aim at former partners Piqué and Anuel AA.

Shakira’s new song lyrics say, "What we lived I forgot. And that is what has offended you. And life has got even better for me. You are no longer welcome here.”

"I saw what your girlfriend threw at me. That doesn't even make me angry, I laugh, I laugh."

In a different section of the song, the singer continues saying she is "better, harder and lighter" since the breakup.

Shakira’s latest song came after she released a hit song with Argentine DJ Bizarrap last month where she compared herself to a Rolex and appeared to brand Piqué’s new girlfriend as a Casio.

TQG was release on Karol G’s new album.