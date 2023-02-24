Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ relationship status unearthed: Insiders

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have reportedly decided to remain “good friends” despite the last few months being ‘rocky’.
The news has been brought to light by insiders, who believe Wilde is in a “great place” at the moment. “She's focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason.”
But, none the less, “She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever. Plus she's got many different directing projects in the works,” according to People.
This comes just a few months after the same outlet announced that the duo was officially ‘on a break’, and reached this decision, “very amicably.”
At the time the inside source said, “They're still very close friends. Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
