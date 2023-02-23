Kylie Jenner shuts down claims of mocking Selena Gomez with Hailey Bieber, ‘this is reaching’

Kylie Jenner has shut down rumors of mocking Selena Gomez in her latest Tik Tok video.
Kylie, 25, has firmly denied being shady towards Gomez as she shoots down any talk of a feud between herself and the Only Murders in the Building star.
In a comment below a TikTok clip by @devotedly.yours on Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder expressed her stance on the matter and wrote, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts!”
The drama kicked off shortly after Selena, 30, posted a video in which she said she’d “laminated her eyebrows too much.”
Hours later, the mother of two uploaded a screenshot of a FaceTime call she and Hailey Bieber, 26, had, in which they were zooming in on their eyebrows.
The TikTok video sparked speculation among fans that makeup mogul Kylie and model Hailey were shading Selena and her eyebrows.
Shutting down the claims, Kylie further added, “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”
Gomez, too jumped into the conversation and follow up Kylie’s explanation. “Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!” she wrote in the comments section.
Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond
Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after split
Tom Hanks’ new movie ‘A Man Called Otto’ makes big bucks at the box office
Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after awkward moment with Jennifer Lopez at the...
Minnie G-idle is set for a collaboration with American artist Anne-Marie
Victoria Beckham trying to be more involved in Cruz Beckham's music career so he won't make same mistakes as Brooklyn...