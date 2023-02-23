Kylie Jenner shuts down claims of mocking Selena Gomez with Hailey Bieber, ‘this is reaching’

File footage

Kylie Jenner has shut down rumors of mocking Selena Gomez in her latest Tik Tok video.

Kylie, 25, has firmly denied being shady towards Gomez as she shoots down any talk of a feud between herself and the Only Murders in the Building star.

In a comment below a TikTok clip by @devotedly.yours on Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder expressed her stance on the matter and wrote, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts!”

The drama kicked off shortly after Selena, 30, posted a video in which she said she’d “laminated her eyebrows too much.”

Hours later, the mother of two uploaded a screenshot of a FaceTime call she and Hailey Bieber, 26, had, in which they were zooming in on their eyebrows.

The TikTok video sparked speculation among fans that makeup mogul Kylie and model Hailey were shading Selena and her eyebrows.

Shutting down the claims, Kylie further added, “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Gomez, too jumped into the conversation and follow up Kylie’s explanation. “Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!” she wrote in the comments section.