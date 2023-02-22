K-pop band TXT have released a striking performance video for 'Devil by the Window'

On February 22nd, K-pop group TXT released a stunning new performance video for their track Devil by the Window. The song is a fan favorite B-side from their latest comeback called The Name Chapter: Temptation.
The video provides fans with a brand new detailed look at the choreography and shines a new light on the dramatic element of the performance. Earlier the group also released a dance practice video for Devil by the Window.
Their latest comeback had turned out to be their best yet, becoming their best selling album in terms of first week sales, surpassing their last mini album called Minisode 2: Thursday's Child. They also became the second artists in Hanteo history to surpass 1.8 million sales on the first day of the release of their album.
Additionally, they recently went on to claim their first music show win on Inkigayo.
Samantha Markle reacts to reports Harry, Meghan were 'annoyed' by 'South Park' parody
Sushmita Sen supports Alia Bhatt and pens down a note about privacy invasion
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key, source
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly lost all remnants of their credibility, in the eyes of experts
Prince Harry might attend King Charles' coronation to maintain his reputation, expert