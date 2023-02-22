Nicola Peltz’s mother allegedly wanted hide wedding problems from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz’s mother was allegedly trying to hide the problems that were popping up during daughter’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.



The Last Airbender actress, 28, and Brooklyn 23, tied the knot in a lavish, $3 million ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022.



Nelson Peltz, father of the 28-year-old actress, is suing the wedding planners who organised the grand event.



He is filing a lawsuit against Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design – wedding planners who were employed temporarily before being dismissed before the event – alleging that they refused to refund him a $159,000 deposit.



The planners were brought in six weeks before the wedding and were let go after nine days. They quoted some details about the behind-the-scenes drama that included Nicola’s mother, Claudia Peltz.

According to the court documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the planners claim that Nelson “paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hair and makeup services for the wedding.”

The suit stated, “Claudia mentioned to Braghin that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would ‘kill her, and be so mad.’”

Per the countersuit, a meeting was held on March 1, 2022, to discuss the challenges that had popped up during the planning of the event, which was a month before the event.

The planners claim to have heard Nelson express his frustrations regarding the entire affair.

“Nelson said, in front of Braghin and Grijalba, that he wanted to ‘cancel the wedding’ and that it was ‘a s**t show’,” the documents claim. “But Claudia begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would ‘destroy Nicola’s career’.”

Apart from allegedly trying to keep Nelson from knowing the extent of the costs, Claudia allegedly wanted to keep Brooklyn’s mother – Victoria Beckham – from knowing of any of the problems that had arisen during the planning process.

The countersuit claims the Beckhams provided a full list of the guests they wanted and their list was “fully organised with all contact information fully revised and nearly ready to go.” However, Peltz’s “was not revised, not up to date, and contained the wrong guests.”

The countersuit further added that Nicola was “too busy to speak with Plan Design by telephone, so all communication was conducted through text message,” and those texts numbered in the hundreds.

Due to the alleged lack of cooperation, the planners said that getting the guest list finalised was like hitting a “moving target” and booking the right vendors and designer for the event was equally challenging.