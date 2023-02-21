BTS’ ‘Save Me’ passes 700 million views on YouTube

BTS’ 'Save Me' music video went on to clear 700 million views

On February 20th, BTS’ Save Me music video went on to clear 700 million views on YouTube. This is officially the group’s 11th music video to have achieved this number of views.

The video originally received a lot of attention from fans worldwide for being filmed using the one shot technique. The track was released in 2016 as a part of their album by the name of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. The Japanese version of the song came out a couple of months later as part of their album Youth.

The group are currently on hiatus while the eldest member Jin is serving mandatory military service. The members are focusing on solo activities as of right now with RM releasing his album Indigo, J-Hope coming out with the highly successful Jack in the Box, Jungkook performing at the FIFA World Cup and Jin releasing The Astronaut.