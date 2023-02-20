Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife aims to share 'joy, love' through dance after his death

Stephen “tWtich” Boss wife Allison Holker Boss took to social media to thank fans for all the love and support, she also shared her purpose as she move forward following late dancer’s death.

Holker turned to Instagram on Saturday and shared a video message, first time since her late husband’s death, the professional dancer expressed her gratitude for the hope and inspiration during very tough times.

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family [during] this time,” she said.

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life. … And he was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way.”

She continued, “My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes from dance or love. And that’s not going to change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day.”

“And I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there, we can still move and choose love and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness” she added.

For the unversed, Stephen, who was a dancer, choreographer, actor and producer died by suicide on December 13, 2022,.

Holker concluded her emotional video, saying, “I will always be there for you guys, and I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It really … it goes a really far way for us, so thank you. And I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there. We love you guys.”