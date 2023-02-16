Prince Harry has learnt 'lesson' as Sasha Walpole 'answers back'

Prince Harry would be stunned as Sasha Walpole answers his claim.

The Duke of Sussex, who exclusively talks about losing his virginity to an older woman back in the day, did not expect the accused would speak back.

Royal expert Angela Levin writes: "He is not used to anyone answering back with their truth," the royal biographer wrote on Twitter, adding: "Perhaps it's a lesson that he can't just go round crushing whoever he likes without retaliation." In his book, Harry goes into intimate detail about his first sexual encounter with an unknown woman.

In his memoir, Harry recalled being with an “older woman” who “liked horses, quite a lot”.

“[She] treated me not unlike a young stallion”, he continued, noting that the encounter took place “in a grassy field behind a busy pub”.

“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to graze," he wrote.