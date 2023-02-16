Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's baby boy makes debut on British Vogue

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's nine-month-old son has achieved the first milestone of his life by making debut on 'British Vogue'.

The Diamonds hitmaker, who has yet to confirm her son's name, dropped the big news on her Instagram page by sharing the stunning photo of the family of three - soon to be four - with a caption: "@britishvogue march 2023 issue"



The young tot, who is already gracing major magazine covers, will appear on the front of the magazine's March issue.



The sweet baby of the famous celebrity couple made his first debut on TikTok in a seriously sweet video clip back in December. The "Umbrella" singer and "Fashion Killa" rapper welcomed their first child together back in May.

On Sunday, Rihanna shared a delightful news with fans that she's already expecting her second child with the rapper as she showed off her baby bump during her epic Super Bowl LLVII halftime performance.

In tell-all interview with the magazine, the 35-year-old singer has reflected on her journey to motherhood and life with her partner A$AP Rocky.