Royal biographer makes big claim about Prince Harry

A royal biographer has shared his knowledge about King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, saying he's not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss' at his father and stepmother's Coronation in May.

"I don't think that Harry is nearly as brave as everyone thinks he is. He is physically very brave but he's not mentally brave. I think he wouldn't even begin to know how to disrupt something as serious as a coronation ceremony," royal biographer Seward told GB News's Dan Wootton.



The California-based couple have reportedly been invited to the King's Coronation, but it's still unclear if the Sussexes decide to attend the ceremony.

King Charles appeared to be smart as he has extended the olive branch, believing that having Meghan and Harry attend the crowing event would be less distracting than their absence.

The Duke, according to the expert, needed "brownie points" from the public following plummeting popularity in the United States, something he could only achieve by making a good show of the coronation.

She continued: "I also don't think he is going to say anything disrespectful in the months leading up to the ceremony because it doesn't benefit him. Harry is all about him[self]. It will not benefit him any way at all to make a fuss of behave badly.

"I also think he needs the stardust of this royal event to fall on his shoulders to make his way in America easier. At the moment he's not nearly as popular in America as he was before he published Spare and nor is Meghan.

"Harry needs to look good and I think by behaving himself at the coronation and keeping quiet - a bit like he did at the Jubilee with Meghan - I think that will earn him some brownie points, nothing else will."

Some royal fans and critics don't want King Charles to invite the Sussexes to his Coronation as they fear the coupe could create a scene to overshadow the monarch's landmark event as they are persistently attacking the royal family.