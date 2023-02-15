Meghan Markle shared true feelings about Kate Middleton wedding

Meghan Markle wrote about Kate Middleton’s wedding in her blog post The Tig years before the Duchess met Prince Harry.



The Daily Mail disclosed Meghan’s feelings about the royal princesses she shared in a post in 2014.

Meghan wrote: “We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

She continued: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Archie and Lilibet mother further revealed how she dreamt of being a ‘royal rebel’ rather than ‘a Cinderella’

The Duchess of Sussex had closed down her blog The Tig in 2017 before engagement to Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton tied the knot to Prince William in 2011.