Brooklyn Beckham showers love on Nicola Peltz on Valentine’s Day with HUGE bouquet 

Brooklyn Beckham showered love on wife Nicola Peltz on their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple with huge heart-shaped bouquet of red roses.
Taking to Instagram, the Transformers star dropped a snap of the aspiring chef wearing only a towel and a cap while holding the massive bouquet.
“Happy Valentine’s Day! Best way to wake up everrr,” she captioned the post. “I love you so much baby!! I’m so lucky I get you forever!”
On his own handle, Brooklyn shared a snap of himself with his ladylove with to celebrate love with a heartfelt caption.
“Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever baby x I’m the luckiest man I get to have you as my valentines every year forever,” he wrote beside the selfie.
In the comment section, the billionaire heiress gushed over her husband as she wrote, “My forever valentine!! I love you so much!!”
Brad Pitt mocked for over his outfit on set of his upcoming film opposite George Clooney titled 'Wolves'
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met first met on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and dated for two years
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in Miami on January 28, 2023
Lady Gaga has just shared a sneak peek into her ensemble for for Harley Quinn as the ‘Joker’
Rihanna and Rocky, 34, welcomed their first child in May 2022, a son whose name has yet to be revealed
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage