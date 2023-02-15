Brooklyn Beckham showers love on Nicola Peltz on Valentine’s Day with HUGE bouquet

Brooklyn Beckham showered love on wife Nicola Peltz on their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple with huge heart-shaped bouquet of red roses.

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers star dropped a snap of the aspiring chef wearing only a towel and a cap while holding the massive bouquet.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! Best way to wake up everrr,” she captioned the post. “I love you so much baby!! I’m so lucky I get you forever!”

On his own handle, Brooklyn shared a snap of himself with his ladylove with to celebrate love with a heartfelt caption.



“Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever baby x I’m the luckiest man I get to have you as my valentines every year forever,” he wrote beside the selfie.

In the comment section, the billionaire heiress gushed over her husband as she wrote, “My forever valentine!! I love you so much!!”

