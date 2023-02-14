Nicola Peltz addresses social media hate: 'I really try to ignore it'

Nicola Peltz discussed social media trolling and how it has affected her.

The Transformers star said the hate she receives from social media users does “upset” her even though she tries not to let it affect her.

During a Q/A session on Instagram, wife of Brooklyn Beckham was asked, "What do you think about hate on social media? How do you feel about it?"

In response, the billionaire heiress wrote, "I really try to ignore it but sometimes I can't help but see it.

"Sometimes it does upset me but I really try not to let it,” she added.

This comes after it was reported that Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, sued the wedding planners who were hired six weeks before the actor’s nuptials to Brooklyn.

Nelson filed a lawsuit against Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for allegedly refusing to return over a $159,000 deposit after they resigned just nine days after getting the job.

The lawsuit contains messages that Nicola sent the wedding planners which are reflective of her "bridezilla" tendencies that adds to her bad reputation since rift with Victoria.

Nicola and Victoria have not been on best of terms following the star-studded nuptials. The issues between the ladies started after the actor reportedly refused to wear her mother-in-law’s designed dress.

Also, it was reported that Victoria allegedly hijacked the first song Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to dance on after tying the knot, making the bride storm out of her own reception.