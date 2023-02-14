Miley Cyrus celebrates one month anniversary of record hit single ‘Flowers’

File footage

Miley Cyrus celebrated her song Flowers’ one month anniversary and thanked fans for all the love.

The Wrecking Ball singer turned to Twitter and posted a clip from the track, which to her is a very special song around this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Cyrus, 30, wrote, “Happy 1 month anniversary of Flowers! To still be celebrating #1 on the hot 100 & around the world is phenomenal.”

The Hannah Montana star continued, “With Valentine’s day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring love in all of its forms.”

On her Instagram Stories, Cyrus also added, “it’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. You are enough anything more is just extra. Thank you for another incredible week. I love you.”

Cyrus’ song Flowers, which was released on January 12, 2023, was a huge success due to its engrossing lyrics and lovely composition.

Many fans believed the song was actually about the singer’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth based on the lyrics.