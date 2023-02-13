Prince Harry attacks on William's heart by dragging Kate into row

King Charles' elder son Prince William was reportedly left "gobsmacked" by Prince Harry's decision to share in his memoir the story behind the notorious Nazi costume.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser, in a comment piece for the NZ Herald, wrote: "While Harry and Meghan have both made the Princess out to be a bit of a cold fish who failed to dispense hugs or share lip gloss with appropriate enthusiasm, her involvement in the Nazi uniform escapade is not just unflattering but actually harmful."



This reported involvement with Harry's decision to don the costume represents "a much more serious charge" than all the "bad press" and criticism William's wife Kate may have received over the years.

In Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed Kate and William played a minor part in his ill-advised decision to wear a Nazi costume at a private gathering.

The couple "howled" when he showed them his deeply offensive outfit picked for a fancy dress party, and gave him the final push that convinced him to wear it."

Harry's photograph later appeared on the front page of a British newspaper. In the memoir, the Duke recalled the shame he felt and how he educated himself on the Holocaust in the months that followed.