Britney Spears has ‘complex medical needs’ that many don’t know: Source

Britney Spears reportedly suffered from medical issues that are “far more complex” that any have realized.

This revelation has been brought forward by an inside source close to Page Six.

The insider in question is part of Britney’s close circle and warns about the implications of her complex medical needs.

They warn “Nobody outside the very small conservatorship circle knows what Britney’s medical status really is.”

“If people knew Britney’s actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize.”

However, the insider does agree, “Regardless of her mental condition, it isn’t necessarily appropriate for her to be under a conservatorship. There are less harsh ways to handle it.”