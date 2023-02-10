K-pop group Ateez have released an epic ending to their latest album

K-pop band Ateez came out with an intriguing epilogue for their latest album on February 5th. The epilogue came out after the arrival of their album Spin Off: From the Witness.
Ateez are known for their intricate lore that began with their original Pirate King concept and has only become more complex with each comeback. Their most recent title track Halazia took on a similar cinematic angle set in a dystopian world . The music video gave more depth to Ateez’s lore and expanded the storyline further.
The epilogue film stars the group’s eldest member Seonghwa and calls back to the Zero: Fever Part 1 era. The video shows a specific “Be Free” bracelet at the end which first made its appearance in the Fever era.
Along with diving more deeply into their lore, the band has had huge success with their latest album. Their title track just surpassed 16 million streams on Spotify, making it their first song to clear the mark this quickly. Besides that, the album itself has become platinum certified on Circle Chart.
