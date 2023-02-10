'Toy Story 5' announcement fails to excite audience: See inside

Fans are questioning the necessity of 'Toy Story 5'

Toy Story 5 has been announced; the news did not excite the audience very much.

Tim Allen, who lent the voice for space ranger toy Buzz Lightyear in the previous four parts, made the announcement through his twitter handle. He shared the picture of the toy and wrote: “See you soon, Woody; you are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity," Allen tweeted, quoting a Buzz line from the original Toy Story. "And off we go to number 5!" Tim’s tweet gave hinted the audience that this is going to be the last part of the franchise.

Even though, the franchise has a strong fan following but the new sequel’s announcement has not really excited the fans as they have started questioning the necessity of Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 4 ended on good note as Woody found his happy ending while the other toys also went back to their chores. The last part seemed to be an end to the Toy Story franchise.

Some think that this might be a move to help Disney get back its lost audience and subscribers. According to Tim Allen, the space ranger and the sheriff still have one more story to tell, reports PinkVilla.

Toy Story 4 was released in 2019.