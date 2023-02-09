Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' all set to premiere at Series Mania Festival in France

Fawad Khan last featured in blockbuster film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s miniseries Barzakh is all set to premiere at Series Mania Festival in France.

Digital platform Zindagi shared the remarkable news via their official Instagram handle. They wrote: “Zindagi’s upcoming original #Barzakh by Asim Abbasi, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, selected at Series Mania Festival for its international World Premiere! France, here we come.”

It’s been a while since the makers shared the first glimpse of the series. The fans are waiting eagerly for this upcoming drama series.



In the miniseries, Fawad plays the role of an elderly man and his pursuit for love. The story of the series mainly focuses on the intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons.

Barzakh is directed by Asim Abbasi, who previously directed films like Churails and Cake. In a statement, Asim revealed that this series is extremely personal to him.

According to Variety, Abbasi said: “In the aftermath of my father’s passing, and witnessing my son grow into a young boy, I found myself consumed with nostalgia, and memories of times gone and loves lost. And I began to think about my fears – the end of consciousness, the end of imagination, the end of love. And from these fears, grew a story where love was indeed eternal. Where it survived us – making it the ultimate human legacy.”