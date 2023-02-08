Royal family treated Meghan Markle ‘differently’ because she was ‘woman of colour’

American civil rights leader Al Sharpton recently stepped out in defense of Meghan Markle over Royal family’s alleged poor treatment of the Suits alum.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Sharption said: “I think when they were married it was a beautiful day,' the reverend told a panel of co-hosts. 'And people were celebrating how, you saw this woman of color now in the Royal family, gospel songs [were] sung at the ceremony and the Queen sitting there.”

“And the reaction was so, so much acrimony. And just looking to treat her differently,' he said. “And people who, whether you were in the UK or around the world, they are always treated differently, understood what Meghan was going through.

“It was somebody black working in the C-suites for the first time,” he said before adding. “And they treat you differently.”

He concluded: “I think she became a symbol not of her own making.”