Post Malone’s dad says rapper is ‘healthiest he’s been in years’ amid weight loss concerns

Post Malone’s father, Rich Post, dispelled rumours that his son is not well as fans expressed concern over his dramatic weight loss, per Page Six.

“Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically,” he commented on a fan page’s Instagram post.



According to TMZ, the rapper — whose real name is Austin Richard Post — “insists he’s happy and healthy and nothing is amiss.”

Sources close to the Circles musician, 27, told the outlet that his fans need not be alarmed by his dramatic weight loss because “he’s not on drugs or sick.”

In fact, they say he recently gained weight for a movie role but has since been “adhering to a strict diet and working out.”

Moreover, the rapper was performing a 90-minute set while touring since September, which has also contributed to his weight loss.

After a video surfaced the internet of the rapper, fans were concerned for the rapper’s well-being, via Page Six.

“Just saw a video of Post Malone in a show. He looks bad. Jerking and looks like he lost weight. I hope he’s ok. That’s my dude,” one person tweeted.

“I’m a bit worried that you lost so much weight.. I’m not used to it. Stay healthy please,” another added.

Other fans defended the new father, saying that he always performs with a lot of emotion and “isn’t doing drugs anymore.”

“post malone isn’t doing hard core drugs anymore, that’s why his music has changed so drastically and he looks so much healthier. he’s singing with passion now if he was stiff then it’s like ???? but how else is he supposed to sing i fall apart?” wrote a fan.

“Seen this dude live 4 times. He performed I fall apart just like this everytime since 2018. Every year some new clip comes out of him performing and everyone accuses of him of doing hard drugs because he puts on a good show or is buzzed on beer that he drinks on stage lmao,” tweeted another.