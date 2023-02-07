Prince Harry, Meghan seek help from US celebrities after a drop in popularity?

Some Hollywood celebrities still consider Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their friends and accept the couple in private settings even after their failed attempts to gain popularity by attacking their own family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to seek help from their celebrity friends to regain their reputation after a huge drop in their popularity in the US.

A source from from the Hollywood has claimed that some figures of the screening world are hesitant to share their private moments with the Sussexes as they are afraid that they may make public their privacy to attract limelight, while some appeared to be more careful dealing with the couple since they began to reveal secrets of their own family.

The couple recently appeared at Ellen DeGeneres’ home in California to celebrate the famous tv presenter and her wife Portia de Rossi's wedding vows renewals.

In a video uploaded to The Ellen Degeneres Show's YouTube channel, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen clapping and whooping after Kardashian momager Kris Jenner officiated the renewals at the couple’s lavish $70million mansion in Montecito, California - only a few blocks away from the Sussexes' home.

Lilibet and Archie's parents joined Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in celebrating the Holywood couple at a gathering.

Harry and Meghan already knew the couple and had talked about their friendship with them after the Duchess appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ Show in November 2021.