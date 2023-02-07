Linkin Park to drop unreleased single ‘Lost’ featuring Chester Bennington vocals

Linkin Park will be dropping a previously unreleased single from their Meteora-era which means it will include the vocals from the band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington.

Bennington died by suicide at age of 41 on July 20, 2017.

The upcoming track, titled Lost, was first teased through a series of cryptic messages shared on the band’s social media accounts.

The band shared an 18-second snippet on its social platforms that shows a man covered with a gas mask spray painting the camera black as the words “New Linkin Park Music” appear centre screen.

The announcement comes weeks before the band marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s 2003 album Meteora, which was released on March 25th, 2003. It includes some of its hit tracks such as Numb, Somewhere I Belong and Breaking the Habit.

Linkn Park has been on a hiatus since Bennington’s tragic death. The last they performed was in October 2017, for Linkin Park and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington tribute concert.

According to People, Mike Shinoda, the band's co-founder, spoke openly about a potential Linkin Park reunion during a Twitch stream in April 2022.

He told fans that the band’s surviving members were still in regular contact but there was nothing in the pipeline for the band.

“The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks — I talk to the guys, or some of the guys," he said on a clip shared through the band's fan page. "And there's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening.”

The track Lost will be released Friday, February 10th, 2023.