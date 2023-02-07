 
Tuesday February 07, 2023
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Prince William 'juggling hereditary duty' as King takes crown

Prince William would be in trouble if Prince Harry creates a scene at coronation

By Web Desk
February 07, 2023
Prince Harry, Prince William juggling hereditary duty as King takes crown

Prince William would suffer if Prince Harry creates chaos at King Charles' coronation.

The Prince of Wales will suffer if his younger brother decides to create a scene at the upcoming historic Royal event.

Vogue, the author of the article, Raven Smith, wrote: "[The] attention has finally turned away from she said, she said to clashing Princes.

"And I wonder if anyone really need pick a side? It does feel as though both men are juggling hereditary duty and public opinion with family realities."

She also added that William "simply has more to lose if [Harry] rocks the boat."