Prince Harry, Prince William 'juggling hereditary duty' as King takes crown

Prince William would suffer if Prince Harry creates chaos at King Charles' coronation.
The Prince of Wales will suffer if his younger brother decides to create a scene at the upcoming historic Royal event.
Vogue, the author of the article, Raven Smith, wrote: "[The] attention has finally turned away from she said, she said to clashing Princes.
"And I wonder if anyone really need pick a side? It does feel as though both men are juggling hereditary duty and public opinion with family realities."
She also added that William "simply has more to lose if [Harry] rocks the boat."
Netflix to release the most well-recognised and popular manga series 'One Piece'
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla's coronation to be modernised
Meghan accused of lying during chat with Oprah Winfrey
Jack Harlow was roped in March 2022 for 'White Men Can't Jump' remake
'The Witcher' season 4 and 5 have received the green signal with a refurbished cast
Trevor Noah joked about Prince Harry's shocking revelation from his book 'Spare' during Grammys event