King Charles, Queen Camilla's Coronation: New website launched for crowning ceremony

The royal family announced in October that the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will take place on the first Saturday in May.

To excite the royal fans, the palace shared further details about the events last month. As per announcement, the royal couple will be crowned in a religious ritual by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey and will step out with other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the service.

In the latest development on Monday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport debuted a new website dedicated to the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Consort.



As per details, the launch date was a poignant choice — February 6 is the Accession Day of the late Queen Elizabeth II and marks three months until the coronation of her eldest son on May 6.

The department, in another fun update, has also released a "Coronation Celebration Playlist" on audio streaming giant Spotify.