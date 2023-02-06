Adele dedicates her Grammy award for best pop solo performance to son

Adele couldn't forget to mention her son when she won the award for a best pop solo performance at the Grammys 2023 with her iconic song Easy on Me.

The 34-year-old was overcome with emotions as appeared on the stage of the prestigious award show.

Receiving the award, the Hello hit-maker said her boyfriend Rich Paul told her not to cry during the emotional moment.

“I really was just looking forward to coming tonight,” she said before dedicating her award to her son Angelo. “I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo.”

“Oh, God! Rich! He said, don’t cry! If you win anything tonight, don’t cry! And here I am crying!” she added.

“Just to my son, I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life,” she continued. “And he’s been nothing humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.”

Adele parted ways from her ex-husband Simon in 2019 and made her relationship with Rich in September 2021.