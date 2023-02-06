Chris Brown slams Robert Glasper’s 2023 Grammy win after losing Best R&B Album

Chris Brown was disappointed – to say the least – when he lost the Best R&B Album award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to Robert Glasper on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, per Page Six.

The 65th Grammy awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III.

Brown seemingly lost his temper as he took to his Instagram Stories to take a dig at the winner.

“BRO WHO THE F--K IS THIS?” the Forever singer, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.”

He continued to share more messages about the piano player, and some thoughts about how he could have won the award.

In an apparent reference to Glasper's accomplished career as a pianist and musical arranger, Brown added in a follow-up post: "I gotta get my skills up... I'ma start playing the harmonica."

Following the stream of Brown’s posts, Glasper himself quipped back. He shared a post on Instagram which he captioned with “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper.” He then asked users to check out his Instagram Stories. “It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper! If y’all have questions, I have answers. Check out my stories to play along!” he wrote.

Glasper had shared tons of videos and photos of people congratulating him on the win.



In addition to Brown, Glasper also beat out Mary J. Blige, who was nominated for Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye, who was nominated for Candydrip, and PJ Morton, who was nominated for Watch the Sun.

