Miranda Lambert her husband Brendan McLoughlin should showcase his physique more

Miranda Lambert recently discussed her husband, police officer Brendan McLoughlin, and said that he should emphasise his good body more in public because it is a gift, much like music is for her, according to Fox News.



Miranda talked about the physique of her husband and said that it is a gift for him and that he should share it more just like she shares her gift of singing.

Miranda said, "I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter … I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people."

She had earlier shared shirtless pictures of Brendan on Instagram while celebrating their 4-year wedding anniversary. She had written in the caption, "Y’all are welcome for the last two pics," which showcased his physique.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin got married in 2019 in a private ceremony.