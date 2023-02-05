King Charles III coronation to feature special performance by Sir Paul McCartney

King Charles III is all geared to be crowned at an upcoming coronation ceremony in May which will be lit up by a special performance of Sir Paul McCartney.
As per the reports, the 80-year-old icon will be bringing his touch of music to a three-day event, set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
The Sun reported: “Royal organisers are super-keen on landing Paul for this historical once-in-a-lifetime performance.
“The general thought is that having a Beatle singing on King Charles’ big day would seal the deal and other acts can slot in around him.
“Paul is the perfect signing, thanks to his extensive back catalogue and huge global appeal,” the monarch added.
BBC and BBC Studios are slated to broadcast a live stage, held at Windsor Castle, on Sunday, May 7.
