Prince Harry ‘hid in a phone box’ after passionate romp with older lover

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly ended up hiding in a phone box to evade his security forces after getting frisky in the fields with an older woman, the same woman has revealed.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in his bombshell memoir Spare that he lost his V-card in a secret tryst in the fields behind a pub with an older woman, who has now come out to talk about the incident in detail.

Talking to two different newspapers over the weekend, Sasha Walpole shared how the royal rendezvous happened when she snuck out of the pub with Prince Harry to smoke some cigarettes.

Sasha told The Sun how ‘it just happened’ and soon after, Prince Harry and her split up to avoid the royal’s bodyguards who were already searching for him; Sasha also shared that the pair had initially snuck out to smoke because Harry didn’t want his security to tell his father Charles of the habit.

Harry and Sasha then reportedly decided to go back to the pub from different routes, with the woman making it back to the pub as Harry’s security still looked around for him.

As per Sasha: “Everyone was coming out of the pub and Harry wasn’t there. My friend Bryony had ended up in her blue 1.1 Fiesta with one of the back-up security guards driving around on a Harry Hunt. They found him in a phone box down the road.”