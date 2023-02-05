Netflix shares list of globally trending movies and series

Netflix has released the list of the top 25 movies and series trending globally with its audience.



Here's the list of shows trending globally on February 3:

Movies:

You People Viking Wolf Pamela, A Love Story Sniper: Ghost Shooter Infiesto The Hurricane Heist True Spirit Narvik Sniper: Ultimate Kill An Action Hero Spider-Man: No Way Home Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Prince & Me Mission Majnu F9 Let Him Go I Like It But It Scares Me Taxi Driver Raangi The Nanny Diaries Sing All Quiet on the Western Front The Throwaways Last Seen Alive Vadh

Series: