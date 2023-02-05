 
Sunday February 05, 2023
Netflix shares list of globally trending movies and series

Netflix: Here's the list of the top 25 trending movies and series to watch

By Web Desk
February 05, 2023
Netflix has released the list of the top 25 movies and series trending globally with its audience.

Here's the list of shows trending globally on February 3:

Movies:

  1. You People
  2. Viking Wolf
  3. Pamela, A Love Story
  4. Sniper: Ghost Shooter
  5. Infiesto
  6. The Hurricane Heist
  7. True Spirit
  8. Narvik
  9. Sniper: Ultimate Kill
  10. An Action Hero
  11. Spider-Man: No Way Home
  12. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  13. The Prince & Me
  14. Mission Majnu
  15. F9
  16. Let Him Go
  17. I Like It But It Scares Me
  18. Taxi Driver
  19. Raangi
  20. The Nanny Diaries
  21. Sing
  22. All Quiet on the Western Front
  23. The Throwaways
  24. Last Seen Alive
  25. Vadh

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia
  2. La chica de nieve
  3. Lockwood & Co.
  4. Physical: 100
  5. Wednesday
  6. La Reina del Sur
  7. Vikings: Valhalla
  8. Til Money Do Us Part
  9. Cunk on Earth
  10. Şahmaran
  11. Fauda
  12. Record of Ragnarok
  13. The Interest of Love
  14. The Unbroken Voice
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  16. Les Combattantes
  17. Chainsaw Man
  18. Café con aroma de mujer
  19. Crash Course In Romance
  20. Class
  21. Gunther's Millions
  22. Freeridge
  23. The Glory
  24. Kings of Jo'Burg
  25. Fighting Spirit 