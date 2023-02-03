King Charles warned he would look unconvincing if he listens to Harry

King Charles told not to pursue Prince Harry ahead of his coronation.
Royal expert Angela Levin believes His Majesty should not listen to the Duke of Sussex's demands as it will make him look weak.
She writes: “When asked in a TV interview, to promote Spare, if he’d be at the coronation his blasé response was: ‘The ball is in their court…. There’s a lot to be discussed’.
“He also wants ‘an apology to Meghan’.
“A large number of British citizens say they are the ones who deserve an apology from the Sussexes.
“I believe the King will be a great monarch but he mustn’t give into Harry and Meghan’s demands, which will make him look weak and unconvincing.
“His image as well as his reign begins with the coronation, so he must leave Harry at home.”
