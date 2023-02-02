 
Thursday February 02, 2023
Harrison Ford thinks '1923' costar Helen Mirren is 'Still Sexy' at 77: She's 'Remarkable'

Harrison Ford commends '1923' co-star Helen Mirren for her acting on the show and looking still 'sexy' at 77

By Web Desk
February 02, 2023
Harrison Ford was all praises about his 1923 costar Helen Mirren on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Wednesday, February 1, Harrison Ford, who appears in the Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923, raved about his costar Helen Mirren on the late show.

As per People, Ford told host Stephen Colbert that Mirren was a "big draw" for him to sign on the Paramount+ show.

Colbert pulled a picture of Ford, 80, and Mirren, 77, on the set of their 1986's The Mosquito Coast.


"Sexy and still sexy," the late-night host raved, as Ford, grinning, replied, "She's still sexy," to an eruption of cheers from the in-studio audience.

The Star Wars actor praised Mirren for her acting in the series, "It's been remarkable to watch her." 

He continued "There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren."

