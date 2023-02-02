Prince Harry told Princess Diana would ‘continue to support’ the Crown

Prince Harry recently made waves with his claims against his brother Prince William and the monarchy.

Reacting to his claims the former butler of Princess Diana noted that the Duke of Sussex is delusional to think that he’s going in the same direction as his mum.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul Burrell noted: “I think he’s convinced himself that this is the way his mother would want him to go but I could counsel him with that and say ‘your mother was a huge supporter of the royal family.

Paul continued: “She was very proud of you Harry being part of that family and your brother. She always supported the monarchy. She was proud to be a royal princess too, even when she died she was still a princess, Diana, Princess of Wales, and she wanted to continue to support the Crown in anything she did.”

“There is a huge difference between your mother’s work and what she wanted in life and yours. Just because she wanted to have a bolthole in Malibu in California to take you and your brother on vacation once or twice a year isn’t to say she was about to abandon the country … She never would have abandoned the country,” he added.

“I’ve got letters that say ‘I long to hug my mother-in-law, I know, mama, what it feels like, I understand what it feels like to be queen of this country, I understand your thoughts and feelings,’ all very supportive towards the queen,” he noted.