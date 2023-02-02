Prince Harry snubbed from Oprah Winfrey's bash as he made her 'look stupid'

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly snubbed from Oprah Winfrey’s 69th birthday bash that had the who’s who of Hollywood in attendance, and a royal commentator believes the couple has themselves to blame.

Writing for The Spectator, Kara Kennedy commented on the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fallen out of Hollywood favour following the release of Harry’s bombshell book Spare.

As per Kennedy: “It’s easy to see why Oprah wouldn’t want the pair at her birthday shindig after Harry’s latest revelations.”

Going on to refer one of Prince Harry’s promo interviews for Spare, Kennedy pointed out how the Duke of Sussex denied that he had ever called his family ‘racist’, despite telling Oprah that a member of the family had questioned his son Archie’s skin tone, suggesting racial undertones.

“During his press tour for the duke’s memoir, Spare, nearly three years on from that bombshell interview with Oprah, he made her look stupid,” Kennedy stated.

In his explosive interview with Oprah in 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family ‘expressed concerns’ over what colour their baby Archie would be, given that Meghan is biracial.

However, in an interview with Tom Bradby in January, Prince Harry declined to discuss the same comments he made to Oprah.