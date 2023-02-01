James Gunn on 'Shazam's actor anti-Pfizer tweet: 'it’s a modern world'

James Gunn addressed the backlash Zachary Levi who is playing the lead in Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently received over his tweet against Pfizer vaccine.

Levi, 42, recently created quite the “fury” on social media after tweeting a message that was anti-Pfizer.

The Shazam actor quote-tweeted a message by Lyndon Wood that read, “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world.” he captioned the tweet writing “Hardcore agree.”

Gunn who is serving as the new boss at DC addressed the backlash during the presentation of their new projects when a reporter asked, “Zach Levi, a couple of days ago, tweeted something about vaccines, got some people upset. Don’t know if you have a comment on that.”



The filmmaker 56, responded, “Actors, filmmakers I work with are going to say things that I agree with and things that I don’t agree with. That’s going to happen. I don’t have a list of things that somebody should say because of what I think. I can’t be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don’t agree with.”

“By the same token, if someone is doing something morally reprehensible, that’s a different story. We have to take that stuff into account. It’s a balance, it’s a modern world, it’s a different place” he further added.

Although Levi in his tweet did not mention Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, but people on Twitter took his tweet as being anti-vax.

Amid the backlash, Levi aslo tweeted a link to a press release from The Department of Justice which announced the drug company was set to pay $2.3 billion in a settlement for fraudulent marketing.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere on March 17, 2023.