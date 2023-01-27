‘It Ends With Us’ fans don't want Blake Lively as Lily Bloom: Here's why?

Blake lively to star alongside Justin Baldoni in movie adaptation of It Ends With Us but fans are not happy with the casting.
It was reported on Thursday, that Lively is slated to take on the role of Lily Bloom opposite Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid.
Baldoni is also serving as the director on the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book.
Shortly after the news came out, It Ends With Us fans turned to Twitter to share their reaction upon the casting of The Age of Adaline actress and Five Feet Apart actor in the leading roles.
Some fans think that the actress 35, is too old for a fresh graduate role.
While other fans asking the actress to still back off and turn down the offered role.
Fans are seemingly upset as they were expecting Abigail Cowen and Theo James as Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid.
Some fans are convinced Cowen and James were best fit for the roles based on their striking similarity with the characters and imaginative chemistry.
Pamela Anderson details 'boozy' nights with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange when he was seeking refuge at the...
Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen after four-year hiatus
Auckland airport, New Zealand´s largest, confirmed there would be no domestic or international departures or arrivals...
Mia Goth displeased with Oscars for not recognising horror movies despite 'Pearl' becoming one of the biggest hits of...
Jimmy Kimmel marks 20 years of his late night show on January 26, 2023
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met on a blind date in July 2016