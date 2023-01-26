Kylie Jenner manifests classic Hollywood glam at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show: Check out the look

Kylie Jenner caused a fashion roar with her classic take on Jean Paul Gaultier gown during Paris Fashion week.

After making quite a show with her black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso, on Sunday, January 22, Kylie Jenner proceeded to casually make another fashion statement.

On Wednesday, January 25, the beauty mogul, paid tribute to classic Hollywood for the Jean Paul Gaultier runway presentation as she walked the red carpet in a pale blue and blush-colored corset worn with a high-waisted black, floor-length skirt, as per People.

The 25-year-old finished off her look with bronze skin and mocha lips. And with her hair slicked back, she waved to the side in vintage Hollywood fashion



Gaultier's Spring/Summer Haute Couture show, guest-designed by Haider Ackermann, was attended by Catherine Deneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Charli XCX and Doja Cat.





