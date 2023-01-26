Selena Gomez hints at upcoming season of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders’ in cryptic post

File Footage

Selena Gomez turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a cryptic post to tease the upcoming third season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

The Calm Down singer made her fans excited by sharing two photos from her Hulu hit series.

In the shared post, the first snapshot showed the former Disney star, 30 whipping a head of blonde hair as she jumped around.

The American singer simply captioned the post, '3,' and the Only Murders Instagram account responded with a number three emoji in comment section.

In second photo a person can be seen wearing black Mayfair Group sweatpants with sporty black and white sneakers.

The person stood near a spill on the floor, which showed pieces of ice, an orange straw, and wet paper towels.

This person’s hand was in the top left frame of the snapshot, showing a lime green manicure.

“Thank you for asking about my mental health” was print on the pair of sweatpants that the person was wearing.

Soon after this subliminal post was shared fans started wondering what Gomez was up to as one person commented, 'what is happening????'



Others tried to decode what the number three could mean, with one user posting, 'She loves leaving us in suspense with these cryptic messages doesn’t she?'

The singer also promoted the new post in her Instagram stories, helping it garner more than 1.2 million likes so far.

Previously, the 30-year-old singer dropped a black and white photo from the set of her hit Hulu show.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.



